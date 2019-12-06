John Sevier Middle School student newspaper wins national award

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Middle School’s student newspaper has received national recognition.

The Sequoyah Scribe was named a 2019 Newspaper Pacemaker Award winner by the National Scholastic Press Association at the National High School Journalism Convention in Washington D.C.

Not only was John Seiver the only school in Tennessee to receive the award, The Sequoyah Scribe was the only middle school newspaper in the country to receive the honor as well, according to Kingsport City Schools.

The award was given to just 19 schools in the country.

(Photo: Kingsport City Schools)

Olivia Fleming, who is now a freshman at Dobyns-Bennett, was honored for her work with the paper last year. Her story “Vaping Becomes a Dangerous Trend Among Teens” won 2nd place for Story of the Year and her story “Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome is Affecting More Tennessee Babies” was deemed an honorable mention in the middle school category.

The Sequoyah Scribe previously won the Pacemaker Award in 2014.