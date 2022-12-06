KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Principal of John Sevier Middle School has been named Tennessee Principal of the year.

Dr. Kyle Loudermilk was named 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year at the 2022 Excellence in Education ceremony held in Nashville, according to a release.

The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been a very humbling and honoring experience,” Loudermilk stated. “I have enjoyed being able to reflect upon and share about the wonderful people that I have been blessed to work alongside in Kingsport City Schools. Any accolade or recognition is a direct highlight of the amazing work that takes place within KCS everyday!”

Loudermilk was chosen out of more than 60 applicants.