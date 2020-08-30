John Sevier Center resident charged with vandalism after flooding bathroom causes damage to 2 floors

Johnson City Development Authority leaders have begun talking to developers about a project to build new housing for John Sevier Center residents.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A resident of the John Sevier Center in Downtown Johnson City was charged with felony vandalism over $2,500 after police say they found his bathroom flooded, causing damage to two floors in the building.

Saturday afternoon, 29-year-old Arwen Permenter was arrested by Johnson City police after they found water running through two floors at the John Sevier Center.

Police say Permenter had stopped up the drains inside his bathroom and left the water on. This forced water onto the floor and caused “excessive damage.”

Permenter was taken into custody and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. His arraignment was set for Monday at 10 a.m. in Washington County General Sessions.