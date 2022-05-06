KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fan favorite Vol John Fulkerson made an appearance in Kingsport to meet and greet fans on Friday.

Photo: WJHL

The former Tennessee Volunteer basketball star said that he was glad to be back in his hometown as he met with fans and signed autographs at Pal’s on Revere Street in downtown Kingsport.

Fulkerson has always voiced his love for Pal’s and has now partnered with the regional business.

“I mean it’s home and it really doesn’t get much better than that. See my family being around Pal’s being around the Kingsport community. I mean it’s where I was born and raised and you know I was coming back here and I’ll always will,” Fulkerson said.

The former Vol superstar said that he will take a portion of the money earned from his Pal’s sponsorship and donate two dollars to the Tennessee Fund for every point the University of Tennessee basketball team scores this year.