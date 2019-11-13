Live Now
John Battle H.S. cheer coach, originally charged with embezzlement, avoids jail time

Pictured: Jessica Ritter-Buchanan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Court records reveal that a cheerleading coach at John Battle High School charged with embezzlement earlier this year was sentenced to 12 months probation on different charges.

Court records show Jessica Ritter-Buchanan, 24, was initially arrested and charged with felony embezzlement on August 23rd.

On November 13, Ritter-Buchanan was pronounced guilty by a judge for misdemeanor interfering with property rights.

She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which the judge suspended and has 12 months of probation.

Ritter-Buchanan must also pay restitution.

