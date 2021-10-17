John B. Dennis bridge repairs to impact traffic flow

Police say the victim, identified as Thomas Arrington of Alaska, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier on Friday morning for vacation. (Getty Images)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Kingsport will face altered traffic patterns beginning Monday, October 18 due to bridge repairs.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the repairs are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. One lane on each side of the road will be closed between New Moore Road and Tidewater Court while crews perform repairs on the bridge.

The lane closures will be in place 24/7 and work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, Oct. 20 if not before, weather permitting.

TDOT also asks that drivers use extreme caution while in the construction area.