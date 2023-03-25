LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday morning’s weather was beautiful for a run in the Tri-Cities, and hundreds of people took advantage of that for a good cause.

The Crumley House hosted its annual ‘Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K’ race, where nearly 400 participants walked and ran to raise money for the establishment.

The Limestone-based facility is a nonprofit that provides a variety of services to people who have suffered brain injuries. The Crumley House’s Executive Director, Guynn Edwards, said fundraisers like these are what keep the facility running.

“We fund a lot of our programs through funding that we get here from the community,” Edwards said. “Everything that we get stays here in-house and we use it for our cognitive programs, our computer lab–anything we do that goes on here.”

Alongside raising funds for the Crumley House, participants got to see first-hand the work the facility does and the many bonds created through the nonprofit.