BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR racecar driver Joey Logano will make an appearance at the Food City located at 1921 Highway 394 on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., according to a news release from the grocery store chain.

The driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske will have autographs available to the first 150 people to obtain a wristband from the Blountville store Friday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

Autographs are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Logano and others will hit the track at Bristol Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

No further details were released.