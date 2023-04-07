BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Joey Logano was at the Bristol Casino meeting fans and signing autographs on Friday.

Logano won the 2021 Bristol dirt race and placed third last year. He hopes to return to victory lane this year.

“This is a fun weekend considering it’s so different, so unique and very challenging,” said Logano.

NASCAR drivers have to use different skills when racing on dirt versus concrete.

“Pretty much everything is backwards, the way you drive the car, use the pedals,” said Logano. “What you look for out of your car is a lot different than asphalt.”

Logano says there isn’t a whole lot of preparation he does ahead of a race but he does face challenges when racing on dirt.

“For me personally as a driver, I think understanding the racetrack is probably one,” says Logano. “When the tracks are what we call tacky, heavy, and wet versus when it dries out, it’s two completely different things.”

Fans lined up early to meet and greet with the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion and get a picture taken.

“It’s fun just to meet a lot of the fans,” said Logano. “Hear some of their stories, how excited they are to come to the race this weekend and see our cars on the dirt.”

The Food City Dirt Race is Sunday, April 9 with a 7 p.m. start time. It will be televised on FOX.