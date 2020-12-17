Jobs recovery slows – Northeast Tennessee numbers worse than state, U.S.

Researcher: Lower-wage sector recovering most slowly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Christmas around the corner and no extended unemployment benefits deal yet approved by Congress, thousands of Northeast Tennesseans face a grim holiday season.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDL) show the recovery has slowed in terms of unemployment claims. In Northeast Tennessee that’s left new weekly claims still three to four times higher than they were going into the pandemic, and new claims reported Thursday showed the highest weekly figure since Sept. 19.

New weekly unemployment claims ticked up sharply the last two weeks. Even at their low point they were nearly triple the pre-pandemic rate.

Ongoing claims, meanwhile, are more than double their pre-pandemic level and have been stuck in a rut the past three weeks.

A research economist from the University of Tennessee, Larry Kessler, held a conference call yesterday with reporters. He said the jobs recovery will likely take a few years to reach pre-pandemic levels, with services like leisure and hospitality not expected to recover fully until 2024.

Manufacturing jobs, meanwhile, could take until 2030 to fully recover due in large part to productivity gains and automation that already were in play before the sharp downturn.

“I think unfortunately that’s probably from an employment standpoint going to continue on,” Kessler said. “That’s one of the big reasons why we don’t have manufacturing employment fully recovering even through 2030 because they’re going to continue to rely on those labor-saving technologies.”

Decreases in Northeast Tennessee’s ongoing unemployment claims have tapered off recently and they remain more than double their pre-pandemic level.

Tennessee as a whole has seen nearly 950,000 new weekly claims since mid-March. That’s a number over 40 weeks that “vastly outpaces the number of UI claims for the entirety of the Great Recession, which was 81 weeks,” Kessler said.

So far, consumer spending has generally held up, Kessler said, with people shifting their purchases from services — which provide a lot of jobs — to goods such as home improvement items, bicycles, campers and the like.

That’s been a saving grace for state and local government revenues but those revenues could be tested by the needs of people whose incomes don’t return as stimulus spending peters out.

“While all the data thus far are pointing to a recovery, the recovery thus far has been incredibly uneven,” Kessler said. “So there are a number of businesses especially in the service sectors that are still struggling as the virus still dictates how consumers spend their money.”

How’s Northeast Tennessee faring?

Numbers-wise, the unemployment rate made a pretty impressive-looking recovery between April and September. It peaked at 14.3% in April for eight Northeast Tennessee counties, after coming into the pandemic at 4.3%.

By September it had dropped to 5.5%, but that masked an underlying weakness — far fewer people were in the formal workforce at that point. That figure dropped by about 6,000 from March to September.

In October, slightly more than 3,000 had rejoined the workforce, and combined with 1,300 fewer jobs than the month before, that nudged the unemployment rate back up to 7.3%.

While that was just a notch higher than Tennessee’s rate of 7.2%, the labor force and jobs numbers told a different story.

Compared to October 2019, Tennessee in October 2020 had lost 0.7% of its workforce and 4.8% of its jobs. The figures for the U.S. were a 2.1% smaller workforce and 5.4% fewer jobs.

For Northeast Tennessee, the workforce was 3.7% smaller and the total number of jobs was off by 7.6%.

Put simply, Northeast Tennessee’s unemployment rates — still high from the pandemic — are skewed lower compared to the state because more people have dropped out of the formal labor force. Age and lower numbers of people moving to this area could affect those numbers but are unlikely to account for the total difference.

Who’s hurting the most?

For several months, some analysts and experts have been discussing the concept of a “K-shaped” recovery. That’s one that sees all sectors and socioeconomic demographics hit suddenly and descend to a certain low, but then has two branches moving off that low.

One branch continues to struggle — the lower angle of the “K.” The other returns fairly quickly to pre-recession norms and even continues growing past those.

Kessler alluded to the evidence showing that the current recovery is beginning to take a K-shape, with workers who already made less money and had fewer advantages suffering from a slower recovery.

“Employment levels among higher wage workers especially those that can work from home has largely recovered to levels that we saw prior to the pandemic, but employment levels among lower-wage workers are still severely depressed,” Kessler said.

The number of Northeast Tennesseans with jobs has recovered two-thirds from its pandemic low compared to March, but is even further off levels from last fall.

“We’re seeing families still dealing with food insecurity and struggling day to day to deal with their finances.”

Kessler has seen Tennessee-specific data from a Harvard-based group that has its own “Track The Recovery” website. It’s where he found information about the state’s uneven recovery, something that’s playing out nationwide.

Kessler said the current fix so many people are in financially, combined with the wind-down of early stimulus from the CARES Act, make at least a targeted round of additional federal stimulus highly advisable.

“It’s very important on a micro level that UI (unemployment insurance) benefits are hopefully expanded … if not to more people, at least the number of weeks it’s provided,” he said. “There’s definitely room for more stimulus and more UI benefits, especially for the people who need it.”

Kessler also referenced a report out showing more than 100,000 small businesses had filed for bankruptcy protection during the pandemic.

“We haven’t seen that as much in Tennessee yet but it can certainly be an issue as the pandemic presses on,” he said. “Especially as caseloads surge it’ll really just depend on what consumers do and what the government does in terms of both state and local governments, whether there’s any new restrictions or whether there’s new stimulus.”

Nationwide, Kessler said, 40% of the 10 million unemployed Americans in November had been jobless for at least 27 weeks. That means that even though overall signs point to continued recovery — signs that could be changed if vaccines aren’t effective or the pandemic worsens — many businesses, sectors, families and individuals are still struggling, he said.

“I think it’s important that as we talk about the economic data or as we read through the report that we keep that in mind.”