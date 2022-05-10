BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The U.S. Jobs Corps program has returned to pre-pandemic admission levels and has immediate openings in Tennessee.

The program has two sites in Tennessee: the Jacobs Creek Conservation Center in Bristol and Dr. Benjamin L. Hooks Center in Memphis.

The Jobs Corps is a free career technical training and education program by the Department of Labor that is open to eligible low-income 16–24 year-olds. Those who receive SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch may qualify along with those experiencing homelessness or are foster youth.

The program provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care, and job search assistance. Training is offered for industry sectors that include advanced manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, construction, finance and business, health care, information technology, and transportation.

“This is a great opportunity for young Tennesseans who are trying to leverage a strong job market,” National Director of Job Corps Rachel Torres said in a release. “We are a gateway to skills, credentials and opportunity. Our students need Job Corps, and the workforce needs our students.”

The Jobs Corps has launched a nationwide effort to restore its campuses to full capacity after lifting pandemic safety measures. Those interested can apply and enroll at any time.

For more information about the Jobs Corps, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).