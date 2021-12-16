Jingle Bell Ride to launch from Elizabethton Thursday night

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amid the holiday season, the Elizabethton community can join in on some merry fun by participating in the Jingle Bell Ride.

This is a community bike ride on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. starting from Edwards Island parking lot and ending at the Riverside Taphouse for food and festivities.

“It’s just a great way to stay active have a good community event, and we wanted to kind of continue that along,” said Seth Hice with the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. “And we have so many great things happening right now for the holidays, we wanted to add just something else that everyone could enjoy.”

There will be prizes for most festive, so participants are encouraged to dress up in their ugly Christmas sweaters and deck their bikes out with holiday lights and decorations.

Registration is required for the event. To register, call 423-547-3850.