ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Only a few months after closing its doors, Jiggy Ray’s Downtown Pizzeria will cut the re-opening ribbon under new ownership.

The Elizabethton restaurant will celebrate its reopening Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.

The pizzeria and bar is located at 610 E Elk Ave.

Jiggy Ray’s reopened with a soft menu at first in mid-November, and the restaurant is set to host its first live musical performance since re-opening on Friday, Dec. 1.

New co-owners Ben and Savannah, who also own Boxcar Barbecue + Cantina in Johnson City, said they are excited to be part of Elizabethton’s downtown area.

“We are thrilled to join the downtown community, we’re eager to contribute to local businesses and continue to witness Elizabethton’s growth,” a statement from the new owners reads. “Our love for great pizza, quality beer, and fantastic live music drives us, and we can’t wait to share these passions with everyone.”

According to the chamber, Jiggy Ray’s will be open each day of the week except Monday. The kitchen will operate from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.