ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new Jersey Mike’s Subs location will open on West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton on Wednesday.

A release from Jersey Mike’s said franchise owners Andy and Sam Curde will center their five-day grand opening around a fundraiser benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton-Carter County.

The grand opening event will last from Wednesday to Sunday. Customers who have received a coupon, which was distributed through a grassroots effort, can make a minimum $2 donation in exchange for a regular sub sandwich. The release said customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

The store will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the location’s phone number is 423-342-3338.