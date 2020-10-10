JEPC holds voter registration event

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — With less than a week left to register to vote in Virginia, one group is making sure everyone can make their voices heard.
Justice, Equality, Peace, Change (J.E.P.C.) held “Party with a Purpose” in Cumberland Square Park in downtown Bristol to encourage people to register to vote and make a plan to vote on election day or to vote early.
The free event featured Tri-Pride, the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee as well as other groups. There was free food, a DJ and several guest speakers including Dani Cook.
“We’re getting people registered to vote, and we’re getting them hyped up to vote. I would like to tell all Millenials and Generation-Z that we can run for office and just educate people on the midterm elections because sometimes people get those mixed up,” said the group’s chairman, Travon Brown.
“Voting is important. I hope that they register to vote. I hope that they see that not only primary elections matter but local elections matter also.”
The deadline to register to vote in the state of Virginia is this Tuesday, October 13th.