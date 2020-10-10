JEPC holds voter registration event

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — With less than a week left to register to vote in Virginia, one group is making sure everyone can make their voices heard.

Justice, Equality, Peace, Change (J.E.P.C.) held “Party with a Purpose” in Cumberland Square Park in downtown Bristol to encourage people to register to vote and make a plan to vote on election day or to vote early.

The free event featured Tri-Pride, the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee as well as other groups. There was free food, a DJ and several guest speakers including Dani Cook.

“We’re getting people registered to vote, and we’re getting them hyped up to vote. I would like to tell all Millenials and Generation-Z that we can run for office and just educate people on the midterm elections because sometimes people get those mixed up,” said the group’s chairman, Travon Brown.

“Voting is important. I hope that they register to vote. I hope that they see that not only primary elections matter but local elections matter also.”

Head to Cumberland Park in Bristol, Va. for the JEPC Party with a Purpose to raise awareness about voter registration in Virginia! pic.twitter.com/PZdV1aSdpG — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) October 9, 2020

The deadline to register to vote in the state of Virginia is this Tuesday, October 13th.