GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multi-platinum rock band Jefferson Starship is headed to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) next month.

According to a press release from the center, the 70s-era band that followed Jefferson Airplane is set to perform March 11. Current members David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin, Chris Smith, Jude Gold and Cathy Richardson will perform the band’s nearly 50-year discography starting at 7:30 p.m..

Tickets are available online and can be purchased at a variety of tiers:

Orchestra: $50

Mezzanine: $45

Balcony: $40

Ticket fees are $2 per person and a $1.50 eTix fee.