GATE CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jeep owners gathered in Scott County on Saturday for the Gate City Jeep Jam fundraiser.

The event, which drew crowds of Jeep owners and spectators, was designed to help raise funds for the revitalization of downtown Gate City.

Several prizes for different categories were up for grabs.

“We’ve got a QR code and you scan it, and if that’s your favorite Jeep for the day, then they can win a trophy,” said Megan White a board member of Gate City Frontier.

“We’ve got first and second place and then we also have a contest for the muddiest Jeep and then most miles traveled and most patriotic.”

After the event, there was a scenic cruise that went around Scott County and past several historical and cultural sites.