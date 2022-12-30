JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Memorial Park Community Center has remained closed since a water line break on Christmas Eve resulted in damage to the Johnson City facility.

On Friday, the city announced that the center will stay closed until further notice while repairs continue. The programs typically held at the MPCC have been relocated to other locations.

The city provided the following schedule for relocated events:

Tuesday, Jan. 3:

Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):

Johnson City String Band Media Room 10 a.m.-noon

Circuit Gym 8:45-9:45 a.m.

Circuit Gym 10-11 a.m.

Just Breathe Yoga Gym 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Delay the Disease Gym 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Brain-a-Cise Classroom 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Scrabble Conference room 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Chess Club Conference room 2-5 p.m.

Line Dance with Martha Gym 3-5 p.m.

Moving to Carver (322 W. Watauga Ave.):

Congregate meal Community Room 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Canceled:

Pencil Drawing

Bring out the Artist in You

Defensive Driving

Wednesday, Jan. 4:

Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):

Fit & Toned Gym 8-9 a.m.

Classic Gym 10-11 a.m.

Classic Gym 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Bingocize Gym 11 a.m.-noon

Loving Line Dance & Entry Level Line Dance Gym 3-6 p.m.

Dulcimer Lessons & Dulcimer practice Media room 1-3 p.m.

Diabetes prevention Conference 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Moving to Carver (322 W. Watauga Ave.):

Congregate meal Community Room 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Table Tennis Game Room 9-11 a.m.

Canceled:

Knitting Series

Sewing

Video Art class

Pinochle

German Group will do a Zoom meeting

Dancers’ Dream

Thursday, Jan. 5:

Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):

As the Page Turns book club Conference 10-11:30 a.m.

Technology Q & A Computer lab 9-10:30 a.m.

Men’s Bible Study Conference 8-9:30 a.m.

Circuit classes Gym 8:45-9:45 a.m.

Circuit classes Gym 10-11 a.m.

Just Breathe Yoga Gym 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Delay the Disease Gym 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Moving to Carver (322 W. Watauga Ave.):

Congregate meal Community Room 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Canceled:

Try Us Out

Rook

Defensive Driving

Friday, Jan. 6:

Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):

Circuit Gym 8:45-10 a.m.

Skywatch DVD series Conference 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Alive Inside Gym 1-3 p.m.

Film Series-A Social Focusw/Dr. J. Catherin Herbert Gym 3:30-6:30 p. m.

Moving to Carver (322 W. Watauga Ave.):

Congregate meal Community Room 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Table Tennis Game Room 9-11 a.m.

Canceled:

Ace of Clubs Bridge

Social Folk Dance

Aquatics

All aquatics classes will take place at Freedom Hall Swimming Pool, 1320 Pactolas Road.

Monday-Friday

Lap Swim: 7-8:45 a.m.

Water Aerobics: 9-11 a.m. (Cash only and need exact change)

Lap Swim: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday

Saturday Splash w/Kim: 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Canceled:

Evening Water Aerobics

Arthritis Class