JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Memorial Park Community Center has remained closed since a water line break on Christmas Eve resulted in damage to the Johnson City facility.

On Friday, the city announced that the center will stay closed until further notice while repairs continue. The programs typically held at the MPCC have been relocated to other locations.

The city provided the following schedule for relocated events:

Tuesday, Jan. 3:

Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):

  • Johnson City String Band     Media Room               10 a.m.-noon
  • Circuit                                      Gym                            8:45-9:45 a.m.
  • Circuit                                      Gym                            10-11 a.m.
  • Just Breathe Yoga                 Gym                            11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Delay the Disease                 Gym                            1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Brain-a-Cise                           Classroom                  1 p.m.-2 p.m.
  • Scrabble                                  Conference room       11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Chess Club                             Conference room       2-5 p.m.
  • Line Dance with Martha        Gym                            3-5 p.m.

Moving to Carver (322 W. Watauga Ave.):

  • Congregate meal                   Community Room     11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Canceled:

  • Pencil Drawing
  • Bring out the Artist in You
  • Defensive Driving

Wednesday, Jan. 4:

Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):

  • Fit & Toned                                                                Gym                            8-9 a.m.
  • Classic                                                                        Gym                            10-11 a.m.
  • Classic                                                                        Gym                            1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Bingocize                                                                   Gym                            11 a.m.-noon
  • Loving Line Dance & Entry Level Line Dance        Gym                            3-6 p.m.
  • Dulcimer Lessons & Dulcimer practice                    Media room                1-3 p.m.
  • Diabetes prevention                                                  Conference                1:30-2:30 p.m.

Moving to Carver (322 W. Watauga Ave.):

  • Congregate meal                   Community Room     11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
  • Table Tennis                           Game Room               9-11 a.m.

Canceled:

  • Knitting Series
  • Sewing
  • Video Art class
  • Pinochle
  • German Group will do a Zoom meeting
  • Dancers’ Dream

Thursday, Jan. 5:

Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):

  • As the Page Turns book club                       Conference                10-11:30 a.m.
  • Technology Q & A                                         Computer lab             9-10:30 a.m.
  • Men’s Bible Study                                         Conference                8-9:30 a.m.
  • Circuit classes                                               Gym                            8:45-9:45 a.m.
  • Circuit classes                                               Gym                            10-11 a.m.
  • Just Breathe Yoga                                         Gym                            11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Delay the Disease                                          Gym                            1:30-2:30 p.m.

Moving to Carver (322 W. Watauga Ave.):

  • Congregate meal                   Community Room     11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Canceled:

  • Try Us Out
  • Rook
  • Defensive Driving

Friday, Jan. 6:

Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):

  • Circuit                                                  Gym                            8:45-10 a.m.
  • Skywatch DVD series                        Conference                 10:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Alive Inside                                        Gym                            1-3 p.m.
  • Film Series-A Social Focusw/Dr. J. Catherin Herbert               Gym                 3:30-6:30 p. m.

Moving to Carver (322 W. Watauga Ave.):

  • Congregate meal                   Community Room     11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
  • Table Tennis                           Game Room               9-11 a.m.

Canceled:

  • Ace of Clubs Bridge
  • Social Folk Dance

Aquatics

All aquatics classes will take place at Freedom Hall Swimming Pool, 1320 Pactolas Road.

Monday-Friday

  • Lap Swim: 7-8:45 a.m.
  • Water Aerobics: 9-11 a.m. (Cash only and need exact change)
  • Lap Swim: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Saturday

  • Saturday Splash w/Kim: 9:15-10:15 a.m.

 Canceled:

  • Evening Water Aerobics
  • Arthritis Class
  • Silver sneaker Splash