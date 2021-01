JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - While lawmakers in Nashville are focused on education challenges in grades PreK–3, schools in the Tri-Cities are dealing with another big challenge: helping high school seniors make it to graduation.

"We went in September from 31% failing either one or more classes to down by December to 18% failing one or more classes," said David Crockett High School Principal Peggy Wright. "They needed to be more engaged…so the thought was to have students checking in with their teachers every single period just like if they were in person."