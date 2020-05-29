JCPenney reopens in the Mall at Johnson City with limited hours

1  of  2
by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- JCPenney announced it has reopened 150 stores across the country, giving them 304 locations that are now open again.

The JCPenney at the Mall at Johnson City is now open with limited hours.

The store is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

JCPenney officials said employees are required to wear personal protective equipment. They are providing masks, hand sanitizer and gloves for the customers.

The JCPenney location in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport remains closed.

Store officials said they plan to have nearly 200 more stores open in the next several days.

