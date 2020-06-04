JCPenney closing 154 stores, Kingsport location on list

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- According to a list released on JCPenney’s website, the Kingsport department store will be closing.

The news release, issued Thursday on the store’s website, said in part, “Following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company, JCPenney identified the first phase of 154 store closures.”

The release added, “Store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.”

Other store locations closing in Tennessee include: