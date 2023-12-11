JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) will host its 9th annual Shop with a Cop event on Wednesday, during which elementary students are paired with officers for an entire evening of fun.

A release from the JCPD said more than 80 children, who were individually selected by program organizers, are set to participate this year.

Although the night of festivities is centered around the selected children, the Shop with a Cop program serves the child’s entire family. The JCPD said all children in the selected kid’s household will get presents and winter clothes. The family will also receive a holiday food box.

On Wednesday, each child will be paired with a JCPD officer. The group will have dinner at Wild Wing Cafe, then roam around downtown Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas. After that, the JCPD said the children will receive a police escort as a bus takes them all to Walmart to shop for presents with their cop friend.

The JCPD noted that a portion of Commerce Street will be closed between West State of Franklin Road and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. during the event.