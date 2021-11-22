JCPD’s Sexton chosen to fill remainder of Washington County sheriff term

Keith Sexton, center, takes the oath of office from Chancellor John Rambo after being appointed as Washington County Sheriff unanimously, by acclaimation, by the Washington County, Tenn. Commission Monday night.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Keith Sexton will be the Washington County sheriff until at least the August 2022 election after Washington County commissioners appointed the Johnson City Police Department lieutenant to fill the remainder of retired sheriff Ed Graybeal’s term.

Commissioners were unanimously in favor of Sexton, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, after he was nominated by Phil Carriger.

Two other candidates had met the qualifications to be considered for the vacancy — Graybeal’s chief deputy, Leighta Laitinen, and former U.S. DEA agent Michael Templeton.

All three were granted five minutes to speak following a public comment period that included several citizens speaking on behalf of each candidate.

In the end, no commissioner spoke up for either Laitinen or Templeton following Carriger’s motion.

After several seconds of silence, Commissioner Jim Wheeler made a motion to cease nominations and appoint Sexton sheriff by acclamation, meaning no vote would be taken. Commissioner Ken Huffine seconded the motion and it was approved unanimously.

“I am honored by the commission’s vote of confidence and I pledge to take the sheriff’s office in a new direction based upon integrity and fairness, making the safety and security of the citizens of Washington County the highest priority,” Sexton said.

Sexton told News Channel 11 he was thankful to God, his family and the friends who have supported him as he’s sought the office.

Sexton will take over the department from Laitinen, who has run it since Graybeal’s retirement at the beginning of September. State law dictates that a chief deputy takes on those acting duties until an appointment of a new sheriff.

While he’ll have the job until September of next year, Sexton should have a good idea by early May whether he’ll keep it. The Republican primary is May 3, and unless a Democrat or independent runs and wins, the GOP primary will essentially decide the matter.

The county general election is Aug. 4.

Laitinen, Templeton and Sexton all have expressed their intentions to run in the election.

Laitinen, who resigned as chief deputy Sunday night, told commissioners it was still her intent to run in the election and her hope to be appointed.

If commissioners chose someone else, Laitinen said, “I’ll be at work in the morning wide open and if not I’ll be running for sheriff wide open.”

She also said if she wasn’t selected, she would “do everything I can to make sure it’s a smooth transition for the county.”

That transition will begin Tuesday morning.