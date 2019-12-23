JCPD: Woman hit while scraping ice off windshield dies from injuries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday while scraping ice from her windshield has died of her injuries.

PREVIOUS: JCPD: Driver hits, injures woman scraping ice from car’s windshield

According to the Johnson City Police Department, 24-year-old Laurel Banner, of Erwin, received serious injuries Friday morning after being struck on East Watauga Avenue as she was scraping ice off her windshield.

The release says Banner received treatment at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, but she died from her injuries on Saturday.

Banner was hit in the 1000 block of East Watauga while she was parked on the right side of the road.

37=year-old Joe Greer Jr., of Gate City, Virginia, was traveling east when he struck Banner’s Honda Civic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned with WJHL online an on-air for updates as we follow this developing story.