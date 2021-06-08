JCPD: Woman faces kidnapping, drug charges after allegedly forcing her way into victim’s home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman has been arrested after police say she forced her way into a home and threatened to kill the people inside.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of University Parkway around 7:10 p.m. on Monday.

Officers had been informed that the woman was inside the apartment and making threats to kill the occupants. She was later identified as Misty Claxton, 44.

The victim told officers she had heard someone screaming outside her home. The victim said she cracked open her screen door to attempt and see what was going on when Claxton “forced her way into the residence.”

The release states Claxton slammed the door closed once she was inside, causing both people in the apartment to be afraid.

“Ms. Claxton then braced herself against the door, not allowing the victims to leave the residence,” according to the release.

JCPD reports officers were able to arrest Claxton and place her in custody without incident.

A “small baggie of a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine” was found on Claxton during a search.

Claxton was charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping and simple possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $10,000 bond.

Claxton is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.