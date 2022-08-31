JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business.

According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When investigators arrived, the employees reportedly told the officers that a woman identified as Tenecia Carter had been conducting fraudulent refunds.

Carter, an employee at the location, had allegedly performed multiple refunds over the course of 4 months.

Investigators arrested Carter, and she was charged with theft over $1,000. As of Wednesday night Carter remained in custody at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Carter’s arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court on Thursday.