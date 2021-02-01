JCPD: Woman dies due to injuries from January 18 stabbing, suspect to face first-degree murder charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman stabbed in Johnson City on January 18 has died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Robin Leonard, 50, died on January 29.

Leonard had been transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment after the stabbing occurred in the 800 block of Hamilton Street.

A social media post from the ETSU Department of Psychology identifies Leonard as a professor in the department.

The suspect, Annette Harvey, 51, of Blountville, remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Harvey had been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The release says JCPD will be working with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office to upgrade Harvey’s charges to first-degree murder.

Harvey is expected in court on February 2.