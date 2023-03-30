JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman who was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 26 earlier this month has died, according to police.

Robin Chenault, 48 of Johnson City, died at a hospital Thursday from injuries sustained in a crash on March 14, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on I-26 west near mile marker 18. Police said Chenault’s Pontiac Grand Am went off the right side of the interstate and rolled over.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.