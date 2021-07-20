JCPD: Woman charged with neglect after five-year-old found partially clothed in road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested Monday after police say a child was found only partially clothed in a roadway.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kimberly Cline was charged with child neglect and endangerment after a five-year-old was found in the area of West Walnut Street and Carter Sells Road on July 11, 2021.

The child, identified as a boy in the release, was partially clothed and in the roadway.

JCPD reports Cline was identified as the child’s legal guarding, but he was not reported missing in the hours after he was found.

Cline was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. She was placed on a $2,500 bond.

Cline is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.