JCPD: Woman charged with introducing contraband into penal facility, among other charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department have arrested 48-year-old Amy M. Crawford on a number of charges.

Crawford is charged with DUI, the introduction of contraband into a penal facility, open container law, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Early Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m., JCPD officers responded to the intersection of North State of Franklin Road and I-26 in reference to a call regarding a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

Reports indicate that officers arrived and saw the vehicle facing the wrong direction in the Southbound lane of I-26, stopped on the side of the road.

During the investigation, officers found that Crawford was too impaired to be operating a motor vehicle and was in possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Crawford was transported to the Detention Center where it was then discovered that she had methamphetamines hidden on her person that she took into the facility.

She is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond.