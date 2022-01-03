JCPD: Woman charged with arson after Monday morning fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested Monday morning after police say she intentionally set a fire.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, crews responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Melbourne Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

After the fire department extinguished the flames, the JCPD reports an investigation found “that the fire was incendiary and intentionally set.”

Donna Collins was identified as a suspect and charged with arson, the release states.

According to police, Collins was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.