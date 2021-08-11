JCPD: Woman charged after firing gun inside occupied building, hitting neighboring home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she fired a weapon multiple times inside an occupied home and also hit a neighboring home.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Audra McCurry was charged with reckless endangerment and prohibited weapons after officers responded to a home on Davis Street.

The release states McCurry fired “several rounds from a hand gun” while in the home. Police report one round hit another home nearby.

JCPD reports several other people were inside the home with McCurry when she began shooting.

McCurry told officers she saw people outside “armed with ‘forty-fives,'” but police found no evidence to support that, according to the release.

JCPD reports shell casings were found at the home along with multiple holes exiting the home.

No one was injured.

McCurry was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $10,000 bond. She was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.