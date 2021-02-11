JCPD: Woman attempts to remove handcuffs with nail file after being arrested for identity theft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman is facing multiple charges after police say she stole someone’s identity to make fraudulent purchases and then tried to escape police custody with a nail file.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a woman contacted police after she saw someone had made fraudulent purchases with her debit card.

JCPD reports Misty Michelle Claxton, 44, was arrested Wednesday, February 10 as a result of an investigation into the stolen identity.

The release states Claxton had taken the card and used it at 13 different places in Johnson City.

According to JCPD, Claxton was arrested after being interviewed at the police department. She was placed in handcuffs and put in an interview room.

“While in the room, Ms. Claxton attempted to remove her handcuffs and escape using a nail file she had hidden on her person,” the release reads.

Claxton was seen attempting to escape and stopped.

She was charged with thirteen counts of identity theft, thirteen counts of theft of property under $1,000 and attempted escape.

Claxton was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.