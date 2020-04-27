JCPD: Woman arrested for setting car on fire in Johnson City Public Library parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police said Dora Dawn Warren, 37, was arrested late Saturday night for setting a car on fire in the Johnson City Public Library parking lot.

According to police, Warren was located a short distance away from the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

Johnson City officers charged Warren with arson, criminal trespassing, and public intoxication.

Warren is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

