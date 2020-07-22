JCPD: Woman arrested after video shows her throwing chair out of apartment at daughter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested on Tuesday after police say she threw a chair out of her apartment, nearly hitting her juvenile daughter.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of King Springs Road after being informed of a domestic disturbance.

After arriving, JCPD reports witnesses told officers they had recorded video of Rachel Walton, 40, angrily throwing things out of her apartment.

JCPD reports the video shows Walton throwing a chair out of the apartment that almost hit her daughter, the juvenile victim.

The release says the witness statements and complaints were consistent with the video footage of the assault.

Walton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (domestic).

Walton was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $25,000 bond.

She is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday afternoon.

No further information regarding the juvenile or the incident was released.