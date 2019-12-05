JCPD: Woman arrested after found driving vehicle reported stolen out of South Carolina

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested on Wednesday after Johnson City police found her in possession of a vehicle that was reported as stolen out of South Carolina.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Vickie Scott, 51 of Johnson City, was arrested after a traffic stop at 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers reportedly clocked a silver Honda Accord speeding on Bristol Highway and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Vickie Scott, and an investigation revealed the car was stolen out of Greer, South Carolina.

Since Scott was in possession of the stolen vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Scott was reportedly placed on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.