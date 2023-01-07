JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a small child wandering around a parking lot of an apartment complex unsupervised.

Officers found the child in the parking lot with no shoes, “freezing cold” and with hands and feet that were bright red.

According to the release the child was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center and it was discovered that McCurry was asleep and unaware the child was outside.

McCurry was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County jail. The release states her bond will be set at her arraignment on Monday.