JCPD: Woman arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing supply truck from Liberty Bell Middle School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton woman was arrested Saturday, January 30 after police say she stole a supply truck from Liberty Bell Middle School before getting it stuck in a ditch.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Roger Lane on Friday around 6:28 p.m. after being told about a possible hit and run crash.

Officers had been told that the crash had involved a Johnson City School System Supply Truck.

JCPD reports that officers saw a woman who matched the 911 description given to them at the scene, running toward them.

The release says woman was identified as Amanda L. Wilson, 30, of Elizabethton.

JCPD reports an investigation found the truck had been stolen from Liberty Bell Middle School. Wilson had gotten the truck stuck in a ditch at the time of officers’ arrival.

Wilson had also attempted to carjack another vehicle to keep away from the police, according to the release.

She was arrested and charged with theft of property (motor vehicle) over $10,000 and attempted carjacking.

Wilson was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $15,000 bond.

She was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.