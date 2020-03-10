JCPD: Woman arrested after allegedly caught shoplifting, pretending to be family member

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested on Monday after officers say she was caught shoplifting and then gave them the name, birthdate and social security of one of her family members.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Hayley Boyd, 27, was arrested after officers were called to Walmart at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Boyd was allegedly found to have hidden several pieces of merchandise, according to the release.

JCPD reports that Boyd gave officers the name, birthdate and social security number of a family member, claiming they were all hers.

Later, officers found out she had provided a false identity to keep officers from finding out she had an active arrest warrant and had been banned from all Walmart locations.

The release says Boyd was also found in possession of marijuana, Xanax and Suboxone.

She was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was placed on a $2,500.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.