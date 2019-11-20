JCPD: Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to shoplift more than $1,000 of items

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning in Johnson City after police say she was found removing tags from multiple items in a bathroom.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Brandi Graybeal was arrested at the Walmart on West Market Street around 12:36 a.m. on Wednesday.

A caller had reportedly told officers that Graybeal was in the store’s restroom trying to hide store merchandise.

The release says officers then found Graybeal and allegedly saw her removing tags and concealing multiple items that she had not paid for.

The total value of all the items Graybeal was attempting to conceal was $1,192.22.

Graybeal had reportedly been banned from the store because of previous incidents of shoplifting.

Graybeal was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing.

She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $6,000 bond. Graybeal is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.