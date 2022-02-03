JCPD: Woman accused of using false ID to cash checks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) announced Thursday that the agency arrested a woman on multiple counts, including forgery and identity theft.

JCPD revealed it arrested Valerie Saylor, Piney Flats, after an investigation found she had allegedly stolen and cashed multiple checks under the guise of a false identity.

Saylor faces the following charges:

Theft

Forgery

Identity theft

Worthless checks

Criminal simulation

Saylor remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the Washington County General Sessions court on Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

No further information was released at this time.