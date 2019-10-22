JCPD: Wishon Auto owner arrested after allegedly selling hydraulic vehicle lifts belonging to lessor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of a local auto dealership was arrested Saturday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Ralph Wishon, 47, of Bluff City, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property over $2,500.

The release says on September 26, 2019, the victim of the theft reported two hydraulic vehicle lifts were stolen from the building he owned on Bristol Highway.

The victim said he had been leasing the building to Wishon.

Wishon was using the building for a car lot, Wishon Auto.

The victim allegedly said when he leased the building to Wishon, the lifts were in the building, but when he later visited, he noticed the lifts were missing.

The release says the following investigation revealed Wishon had sold the lifts to two different individuals.

Wishon was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $20,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.