JCPD: Unicoi woman arrested after allegedly stealing $1,850 in medicinal tablets from Walgreens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman from Unicoi, Tennessee was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation revealed she had stolen medicinal tablets from a Walgreens she had worked at.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Nicole Morefield, 37, was an employee at the Walgreens on South Roan Street when tablets were reported stolen.

The release says Morefield’s arrest came after asset protection officers discovered a large quantity of 7.5 mg and 10 mg Lortab tablets were missing from the business.

The reported value of the stolen tablets was approximately $1,850.

Morefield was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $250 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.