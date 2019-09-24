JCPD: Two North Carolina men arrested after robbing Johnson City store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Two men have been arrested as they attempted to make a getaway after robbing a Johnson City store.

According to Johnson City Police, Charles Johnson III, 34, of Asheville and Wesley Vaughn, 26, of Charlotte, reportedly robbed the Universal Wines store on West Market Street on September 20.

In a news release, police said two men entered the store, showed the clerk a firearm, and then robbed the store.

Officers then report, “A short time later, officers located a vehicle matching the description. The vehicle was listed as stolen out of North Carolina. A traffic stop was attempted, but the suspects fled.”

Both men were taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $50,000 bond. They are each facing charges including aggravated robbery and evading arrest.