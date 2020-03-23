JCPD: Two arrested after fleeing from officers, ramming police cruiser multiple times

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested on Sunday on several charges after trying to flee from Johnson City police.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of McKinley Church Road around 5:30 a.m. after being told about suspicious persons behind the home.

The release says Jason Nickles, 45 of Johnson City, and Angela Ashley, 41 of Elizabethton, attempted to flee from officers at the home in a blue Chrysler Town and Country van, nearly hitting officers.

The Chrysler rammed a stationary police car repeatedly before it became stuck in the mud, according to the release.

Ashley then allegedly fled on foot from officers and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The release says Ashley then used another person’s identification to try to mislead officers and medical personnel.

Nickles was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $102,000 bond.

Ashley was charged with identity theft, assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. Ashley was placed on a $4,000 bond.

Both are set to appear in court Monday afternoon.