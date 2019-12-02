JCPD: Two Appalachia, VA convicted felons facing weapons charges in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man and woman from Appalachia, Virginia were arrested in Johnson City on Friday and now face weapons charges.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle with an altered registration on Boones Creek Road at 3:20 a.m. on Friday.

During the stop, officers reportedly spoke to 25-year-old Tamara Bledsoe of Appalachia.

Bledsoe allegedly gave officers someone else’s license in an attempt to hide her identity, and she was reportedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

After the stop, officers went to a local hotel room being rented by Bledsoe and found 24-year-old Paul Angelucci, also of Appalachia.

Angelucci was found to be wanted out of Scott County, Virginia.

The release says a search of the room revealed a handgun belonging to Angelucci and two handguns belonging to Bledsoe. Both are convicted felons and therefore prohibited from possessing a handgun.

Angelucci was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon.

Bledsoe was arrested and charged with improper display of registration, driving on a suspended license, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a firearm while a convicted felon.

The two were transported to the Washington County Jail and placed on $10,000 and $32,000 bonds respectively.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.