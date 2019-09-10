JCPD to offer shooting awareness training

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department will offer a training class on how people should prepare for, prevent, and react to shooting incidents.

The two-hour event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 at the Memorial Park Community Center dining room at 510 Bert Street.

Topics that will be discussed include the history of mass shootings, response options, how the body responds to stressful situations, and what to expect from police when they arrive on the scene of a shooting situation.

The training will be conducted by officers who have been trained in providing instructions to civilians, business owners, and religious organizations.

“We are proactively partnering with the community to raise awareness on safety options in a worst case scenario. These incidents can happen anywhere and adversely impact the quality of life. We want our community to know how to react and how law enforcement would respond should an incident occur,” said JCPD Chief Karl Turner in a news release.

Participants must be 18-years or older to attend and pre-registration is required. You can register by contacting Planning and Research Manager Heather Brack at 423.434.6105 or hbrack@johnsoncitytn.org.