JCPD to meet with community groups about illegal fireworks in West Davis Park community

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police will meet with community groups Tuesday regarding the illegal use of fireworks in the West Davis Park neighborhood during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on June 16 at the Langston Center.

This comes one year after police cracked down on so-called “fireworks wars” in the community. In 2018, neighbors reported dozens of people running through the streets launching fireworks at each other around the July 4 holiday. Police said they even shot fireworks at patrol cars.

“Last year, our collaboration with the West Davis Park Neighborhood Association proved to be very effective in limiting the number of illegal fireworks in that area,” JCPD Chief Carl Turner said in a news release. “We would like to see those efforts expanded to additional areas of the City.”

Several groups have been invited to Tuesday’s meeting, including the West Davis Park Neighborhood Association, New Generation Freedom Fighters, Johnson City Schools employees, local pastors, and others.

Turner wants to remind citizens that fireworks are illegal in Johnson City.