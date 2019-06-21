JCPD to host House of Worship Security Program to teach safety in services

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department will be hosting a special presentation that is designed to educate churches and houses of worship in security while attending services.

In a release from the Johnson City Police Department, it was announced that JCPD, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will host this follow-up to a 2017 training. The presentation will also feature new and updated information.

The program is being held at the Memorial Park Community Center at 510 Bert Street.

The event will be held on July 16 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The presentation is open to leadership and security team members from local houses of worship.

The release says seating is limited, so representatives are asked to register ahead of time by calling or emailing Planning and Research Manager Heather Brack at (423) 434-6105 or hbrack@johnsoncitytn.org.

No more than four representatives from each church can register.