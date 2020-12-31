JCPD to have additional officers on patrol all New Year’s weekend to limit impaired drivers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department has announced additional officers will be out on the roads this holiday weekend.

According to a release from JCPD, the extra officers will be looking for impaired drivers during New Year’s Eve and the rest of the weekend.

The release says these “high visibility ‘saturation patrols'” will be conducted with the help of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Booze It and Lose It campaign.

The additional patrols will be granted overtime funding by THSO as part of the office’s attempt to remove dangerous and impaired drivers from the roads in Johnson City.

JCPD says they want everyone to be safe and smart on the holiday. While COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines remain in place, JCPD reminds everyone who will not be at home to have a designated driver or used ride-sharing services.

JCPD reports 227 DUI arrests have been made so far in 2020. 59 alcohol-related crashes have been investigated by the department. 42 of the crashes resulted in injuries.

The release says high visibility enforcement and increased checkpoints will be implemented across the state ahead of New Year’s Eve.